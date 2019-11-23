UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Bomb Blast In Northern Syria's Tell Abiad Rises To 16 - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:08 PM

Death Toll From Bomb Blast in Northern Syria's Tell Abiad Rises to 16 - Source

The death toll from the bomb blast in the northern Syrian town of Tell Abiad, controlled by Turkish military, has climbed to 16, a source close to the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) told Sputnik on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The death toll from the bomb blast in the northern Syrian town of Tell Abiad, controlled by Turkish military, has climbed to 16, a source close to the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier, a source close to the FSA told Sputnik that a car bomb blast had rocked the border town, claiming lives of 10 people and injuring over 20 others.

"The tally of victims has risen to 16," the source said.

The Turkish military took control over Tell Abiad in October during Operation Peace Spring, aimed at eliminating Kurdish militias in the border area. The town has since been rocked by a string of deadly car bomb blasts, blamed by Ankara on Kurdish militants, whom it views as terrorists.

