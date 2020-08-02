UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Bomb Blast Near Jalalabad Prison Rises To 2, Over 20 Injured - Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 10:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The death toll from a bomb blast near a prison in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad has climbed to two, a source told Sputnik on Sunday, noting that 24 others were injured.

Earlier in the day, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman told Sputnik that one had been killed and 16 others had sustained injuries in a bomb blast and gunfire near the prison.

The source told Sputnik that 50 inmates have escaped from the jail following the explosion. A security official later said that some of the fugitives had been recaptured.

The Taliban have denied having any role in the incident.

