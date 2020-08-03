Death Toll From Bomb Blast Near Jalalabad Prison Rises to 14 - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The death toll from a bomb blast near a prison in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad has climbed to 14, a source told Sputnik on Sunday, noting that 26 others were injured.

Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that a car bomb went off near the Nangarhar provincial prison.

Then, gunmen entered a nearby building and opened fire on security forces, the source added. Fifty inmates are said to have escaped after the explosion.

Two dead bodies have been taken to the hospital.

The police have captured 15 inmates, who escaped after the attack, the source added.

Also, a prison source told Sputnik that three militants were still firing from the building.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) has taken responsibility for the attack.