Death Toll From Bombing Attack on Prosecutors in Mexico Rises to 6 - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The death toll from a bombing attack on a police patrol and prosecutors in the Mexican state of Jalisco has risen to six, while the number of those injured has increased to 12, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, he said that at least three law enforcement agents had been killed and 10 others had been injured in the explosion.

"An organized gang has cowardly attacked employees of the prosecutor's office and municipal police ... in a manner that we have never seen before ” with improvised explosive deceives. Seven of them have detonated, while one of them fortunately has not. At present, six people have died and 12 have been injured," Alfaro Ramirez told a press briefing.

The Jalisco governor specified that the day before, a volunteer of a local search team had received an anonymous message about a detected burial of human remains. The volunteer informed the authorities, who sent a patrol to the place, but it turned out to be a booby-trap for low enforcement officers, he said.

"That is why ... we have made a decision and would like to announce that such activities will be temporarily suspended until we find the appropriate way (to continue with it)," Alfaro Ramirez added.

A search for missing persons in Jalisco, where an eponymous drug cartel is based, often results in discoveries of secret burial sites containing dozens of human bodies. At least two such discoveries have been officially registered in 2023 so far.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a Mexican organized crime syndicate, which controls drug delivery routes and markets in the states of Jalisco, Nayarit and Colima. It competes with the Sinaloa Cartel for influence in other territories and shares the leadership in the number of drug laboratories. The US Drug Enforcement Administration has offered $10 million as a reward for helping to capture the organization's leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.