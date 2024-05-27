Death Toll From Brazil Floods Hits 169
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Record rainfall and flooding in southern Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state have claimed 169 lives since the storms hit the state on April 29, the Civil Defense agency said Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, three more bodies were recovered, while 56 people remained missing as a result of the worst natural disaster the state has ever seen, the agency said in its latest report.
More than 2.3 million residents have been displaced by weeks of flooding and overflowing rivers.
Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, estimated it would take at least a year to rebuild damaged infrastructure in the state capital, Porto Alegre, and other 469 municipalities.
As weather forecasts have predicted more rain this coming week in Porto Alegre and other major cities in the state, schools will be closed for 48 hours to minimize risks.
Rio Grande do Sul, which borders neighboring Argentina and Uruguay, is an important agricultural hub in Brazil and the top producer of rice in Latin America.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
More Stories From World
-
Over 488,000 dengue cases reported in Argentina in first 5 months5 minutes ago
-
More than 2,000 people buried under landslides in Papua New Guinea15 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia -- GFZ15 minutes ago
-
PSG and French football prepare for challenges of post-Mbappe era35 minutes ago
-
Osaka, Alcaraz in winning French Open starts as Murray bids adieu35 minutes ago
-
Murray's French Open career ended by Wawrinka in first round55 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide55 minutes ago
-
Cricket's T20 giants and minnows ready to battle in USA and Caribbean55 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Vietnamese President on his election, swearing-In1 hour ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide1 hour ago
-
Three dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India1 hour ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Vietnamese President on election, Swearing-In1 hour ago