UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Bridge Collapse In India Surpasses 90 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Death Toll From Bridge Collapse in India Surpasses 90 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) At least 91 people died when a suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

The colonial-era bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it collapsed, plunging over 350 of them into the river below.

According to the Hindu newspaper, renovation works were carried out by a private company and the bridge was opened to the public without a proper fitness certificate.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed relevant agencies to provide all necessary assistance to the victims of the bridge collapse and pay compensations of 200,000 and 50,000 Indian rupees ($2,430 and $607) to the families of those killed and injured.

According to local officials, rescue efforts are hampered by the river's strong current and poor visibility. Several rescue teams from the city of Morbi and other nearby towns.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister Poor Narendra Modi Company Died Dam Sunday All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

8 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.