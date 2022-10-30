Death Toll From Bridge Collapse in India Surpasses 90 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) At least 91 people died when a suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

The colonial-era bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it collapsed, plunging over 350 of them into the river below.

According to the Hindu newspaper, renovation works were carried out by a private company and the bridge was opened to the public without a proper fitness certificate.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed relevant agencies to provide all necessary assistance to the victims of the bridge collapse and pay compensations of 200,000 and 50,000 Indian rupees ($2,430 and $607) to the families of those killed and injured.

According to local officials, rescue efforts are hampered by the river's strong current and poor visibility. Several rescue teams from the city of Morbi and other nearby towns.