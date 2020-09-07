UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Bubonic Plague In Mongolia Rises To 3 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Death Toll From Bubonic Plague in Mongolia Rises to 3 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Mongolia has confirmed its third death from the bubonic plague since the beginning of the year, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, citing the Zavkhan province's Center for Zoonotic Diseases.

According to the media outlet, a 38-year-old man infected with the bubonic plague died on Monday in Zavkhan's Tosontsengel area.

The deceased had reportedly eaten marmot meat in northern Mongolia's Khovsgol province last month. The Center for Zoonotic Diseases said, as cited by the news agency, that 25 people who were in contact with the man had tested negative for the plague.

The previous two deaths were registered in the western province of Khovd in August, and in Govi-Altai province in mid-July. There have been a total of 18 suspected cases of bubonic plague in Mongolia, four of which were lab-confirmed.

In early July, two cases of the bubonic plague were confirmed in the Inner Mongolia province of China, after which a level three alert came into force, forbidding the hunting and eating of animals that could be carrying the bubonic plague.

Related Topics

China Died Alert Man Mongolia July August Media From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

54 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.