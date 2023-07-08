Death Toll From Building Collapse in Brazil Rises to 8 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The death toll from a collapse of a building in the state of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil has risen to eight, as several more bodies have been found under the rubble, local media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Brazilian media reported that at least three people had died in the incident.

Those dead include two children aged five and eight, as well as a 17-year old teenager, the G1 news portal reported, citing the local fire department.

In addition, six people are still considered missing at the moment, the report said.

A part of the building in the Janga suburb collapsed on Friday morning, local media reported. Emergency response teams and volunteers are working at the scene.