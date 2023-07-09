Death Toll From Building Collapse in Brazil Rises to 11 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) The death toll from a collapse of a building in the state of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil has risen to 11, while three more persons are believed to be still under the rubble, local media reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Brazilian media reported that at least eight people had died in the incident. However, later, the authorities confirmed deaths of three more persons.

Meanwhile, seven people were rescued, with three of them hospitalized, the G1 news portal reported.

A part of the building in the Janga suburb collapsed on Friday morning, local media reported. Emergency response teams and volunteers have been working at the scene.