Death Toll From Building Collapse in Cambodia Rises to 18 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The death toll in Saturday's collapse of a Chinese-owned building under construction in Cambodia's southern Sihanoukville province has reached 18 people, media reported Sunday citing the police.

Earlier reports suggested that at least seven people were killed.

Another 24 people were wounded in the incident, according to The New York Times newspaper. In addition, one Cambodian and three Chinese nationals, linked to selling or leasing the building, have been arrested, the police said.

Provincial governor Yun Min said, as cited by the media, that the owner of the building had been warned about grave problems at the site, and been ordered to stop construction works.