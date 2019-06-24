Death Toll From Building Collapse in Cambodia Rises to 24 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The number of people who died in Saturday's collapse of a building under construction in Cambodia's southern Sihanoukville province has increased from 17 to 24, media reported.

As many as 24 others were injured, according to the Khmer Times newspaper.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has arrived at the site, the media outlet said.

The search and rescue operation continues.