UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Building Collapse In India's Bhiwandi Rises To 41 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:53 PM

Death Toll From Building Collapse in India's Bhiwandi Rises to 41 - Reports

The death toll in a three-story building collapse in the western Indian city of Bhiwandi has increased to 41, the Times Now TV channel reported on Thursday, citing the National Disaster Relief Force

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The death toll in a three-story building collapse in the western Indian city of Bhiwandi has increased to 41, the Times Now tv channel reported on Thursday, citing the National Disaster Relief Force.

The previous reports indicated that 39 people had died as a result of the incident. At least 25 people have been rescued from under the rubble.

According to the TV channel, over the past 24 hours, two more bodies were recovered.

Among those killed, there are 18 children aged two to 15 years old, including three toddlers.

The three-story building with 40 flats collapsed at about 4 a.m. local time on Monday (22:30 GMT on Sunday) as its residents were sleeping. The authorities suspended two civic officials in connection with the collapse and registered a case against the building owner.

Related Topics

India Died Bhiwandi Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives COVID ..

24 minutes ago

PCB statement on Faisal Iqbal

27 minutes ago

Flu shots more important than ever due to pandemic ..

39 minutes ago

Protests Hit Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San D ..

1 minute ago

Chinese tech company to build city-level AI, IoT p ..

1 minute ago

New Japan premier, S.Korea leader seek to mend tie ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.