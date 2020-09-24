The death toll in a three-story building collapse in the western Indian city of Bhiwandi has increased to 41, the Times Now TV channel reported on Thursday, citing the National Disaster Relief Force

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The death toll in a three-story building collapse in the western Indian city of Bhiwandi has increased to 41, the Times Now tv channel reported on Thursday, citing the National Disaster Relief Force.

The previous reports indicated that 39 people had died as a result of the incident. At least 25 people have been rescued from under the rubble.

According to the TV channel, over the past 24 hours, two more bodies were recovered.

Among those killed, there are 18 children aged two to 15 years old, including three toddlers.

The three-story building with 40 flats collapsed at about 4 a.m. local time on Monday (22:30 GMT on Sunday) as its residents were sleeping. The authorities suspended two civic officials in connection with the collapse and registered a case against the building owner.