Death Toll From Burkina Faso Attack Rises to 160 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The number of fatalities in the armed attack against a village in northern Burkina Faso has increased to 160, local broadcaster Radio Omega reported on Sunday, citing an official source.

According to the report, the Solhan village suffered another attack in the early hours of Sunday, with approximately 200 militants rustling cattle and food from the local residents.

A source told Sputnik on Saturday that at least 11 people were killed and several others were injured in an armed attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso.

The death toll later increased to about 100. The country has declared a three-day mourning following the massacre.

The country's northern regions that border Niger and Mali have been repeatedly targeted by militants affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia). The surge in attacks in recent months prompted the government to evacuate some villages located in that part of Burkina Faso.