Open Menu

Death Toll From Bus Accident In Mexican Nayarit State Reaches 17 - Secretariat Of Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Death Toll From Bus Accident in Mexican Nayarit State Reaches 17 - Secretariat of Security

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A total of 17 people have been killed and 22 others have been taken to hospitals as a result of a bus driving off a road and into a 50-meter (164 feet) ravine in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the Secretariat of Public Security and Civilian Protection of Nayarit said Thursday.

"The state police, Nayarit fire department, defense ministry, national guard, investigative agency of the state's attorney's office and the AMEC team were able to extract 14 adults and three minors with no signs of life," the secretariat said on social media.

The secretariat has earlier said that 15 people had died and 21 had been injured in the accident.

The Nayarit state government said earlier in the day that a passenger bus of the Elite company en route from Mexico City to Tijuana drove off the road and into the abyss on Thursday morning. The government added that excessive speed and the driver's lack of attention were the cause of the accident as the vehicle was technically sound apart from worn tires.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Social Media Company Driver Road Vehicle Died Tijuana Mexico City From Government

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

7 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

7 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

7 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

7 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

7 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

7 hours ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

7 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

7 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

7 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

7 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

7 hours ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World