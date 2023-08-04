Death Toll From Bus Accident in Mexican Nayarit State Reaches 17 - Secretariat of Security

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A total of 17 people have been killed and 22 others have been taken to hospitals as a result of a bus driving off a road and into a 50-meter (164 feet) ravine in the Mexican state of Nayarit, the Secretariat of Public Security and Civilian Protection of Nayarit said Thursday.

"The state police, Nayarit fire department, defense ministry, national guard, investigative agency of the state's attorney's office and the AMEC team were able to extract 14 adults and three minors with no signs of life," the secretariat said on social media.

The secretariat has earlier said that 15 people had died and 21 had been injured in the accident.

The Nayarit state government said earlier in the day that a passenger bus of the Elite company en route from Mexico City to Tijuana drove off the road and into the abyss on Thursday morning. The government added that excessive speed and the driver's lack of attention were the cause of the accident as the vehicle was technically sound apart from worn tires.