YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A woman who was injured in the bus explosion in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh succumbed to her injuries, bringing the death toll from the incident to two, Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said on Friday.

The health ministry said earlier that 19 people were injured in the incident.

"sad news. One more injured woman, born in 1966, died in emergency hospital ��1. I convey condolences to her family and friends. As I promised, I will later provide more details on financial support for those affected by the incident," Gusev wrote on Telegram.