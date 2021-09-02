Death toll from bus falling off cliff in Peru rises to 33

The death toll from the bus falling off a cliff in central Peru reached 33, local media reported on Wednesday

BOGOTA, Sep 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The death toll from the bus falling off a cliff in central Peru reached 33, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the bus carrying 63 passengers fell into a gorge from a height of more than 200 meters (656 feet) while on its way to capital Lima on Tuesday.

While the reason behind the accident is not certain yet, some passengers said the driver who had been fined for speeding before, fell asleep and lost control.