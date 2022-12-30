UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Cambodia Casino Fire Reaches 26 As Search Called Off

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Death toll from Cambodia casino fire reaches 26 as search called off

Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and a complex Friday after the death toll from a fire that forced people to jump from windows rose to 26.

Poipet, Cambodia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and a complex Friday after the death toll from a fire that forced people to jump from windows rose to 26.

Hundreds of people are believed to have been inside the Grand Diamond City venue, located in the northwestern town of Poipet within sight of the Thai border, when the blaze broke out late Wednesday night.

"The death toll is 26, including 21 Thai nationals," said Sek Sokhom, director of the information department for the province of Banteay Meanchey. Some of the bodies recovered were found in stairways, he said.

Related Topics

Fire Hotel Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan should learn from China for economic deve ..

Pakistan should learn from China for economic development: Ahsan Iqbal

41 seconds ago
 74mn persons traveled in BRT system during 2022: R ..

74mn persons traveled in BRT system during 2022: Report

43 seconds ago
 US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns Af ..

US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns After Years-Long Legal Battle

46 seconds ago
 Tehran Considers New US Defense Budget Anti-Irania ..

Tehran Considers New US Defense Budget Anti-Iranian - Foreign Ministry Spokesman ..

48 seconds ago
 VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

7 minutes ago
 Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.