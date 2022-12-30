Death toll from Cambodia casino fire reaches 26 as search called off

Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and a complex Friday after the death toll from a fire that forced people to jump from windows rose to 26.

Poipet, Cambodia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and a complex Friday after the death toll from a fire that forced people to jump from windows rose to 26.

Hundreds of people are believed to have been inside the Grand Diamond City venue, located in the northwestern town of Poipet within sight of the Thai border, when the blaze broke out late Wednesday night.

"The death toll is 26, including 21 Thai nationals," said Sek Sokhom, director of the information department for the province of Banteay Meanchey. Some of the bodies recovered were found in stairways, he said.