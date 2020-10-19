KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) A car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Firozkoh (Chaghcharan) has resulted in the death of over a dozen people, injuring more than 150 others, according to local medics.

On Sunday, a car bomb went off near the police headquarters in the capital of Afghanistan's Ghor Province.

The head of the city's central hospital, Mohammad Omar Lalzad, said that 13 people were killed and 102 others were injured.

On Monday, Lalzad announced that the death toll from the blast had increased to 15 and the number of injured stood at 151, with eight of them being in critical condition.

Along with the police headquarters, judiciary offices, a women's affairs department and a number of government agencies are also located in the area where the car bomb went off on Sunday.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.