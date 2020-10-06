(@FahadShabbir)

The number of deaths resulting from a recent car bomb explosion in the Syrian city of Al Bab, located in the northwestern province of Aleppo, has grown to 17, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The number of deaths resulting from a recent car bomb explosion in the Syrian city of Al Bab, located in the northwestern province of Aleppo, has grown to 17, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The number of victims has increased to 17," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the source reported the death of 13 people. Over 50 people were injured in the explosion.