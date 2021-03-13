Death Toll From Car Explosion in Afghanistan Rises to 7 People, 50 Left Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The number of people, who were killed by a car explosion in the northwestern Afghan city of Herat, has risen to seven, with 50 people remaining injured, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Saturday, citing doctors.

A day earlier, media reported about two deaths and 35 injuries caused by the explosion.

The explosive-laden vehicle blasted near a police station in the 14th District of the city on Friday.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban Islamist movement in the Qatari capital of Doha.