Death Toll From Car Ramming Incident In Germany's Trier Grows To Five - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Death Toll From Car Ramming Incident in Germany's Trier Grows to Five - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The death toll from the car ramming incident in a pedestrian area in Germany's southwestern city of Trier has reached five, the local police said.

The interior minister of Germany's state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Roger Lewentz, said on Tuesday that at least four people were killed in the incident.

"We can confirm the death of five people, including a baby," the police wrote on Twitter.

The driver, a 51-year-old German citizen, was detained by the police on Tuesday on suspicions of attempted murder. His motives are yet to be established. According to Trier's senior prosecutor, Peter Fritzen, the driver suffers from a mental disorder and was drunk at the time of the incident.

