Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Death Toll From Chicago Shootings Over Weekend Reaches 10, With 43 Injured - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The death toll from shootings in Chicago which took place from Friday night until Memorial Day morning has risen to 10, with the number of injured people reaching 43, local broadcaster ABC7 reported on Monday, citing Chicago police.

The shootings continued well into Monday, with the latest outbreak resulting in three injured, the broadcaster said.

Most of the individuals killed and injured in the shootings were innocent people walking the streets at night, the report noted.

The broadcaster reported that a two-year-old boy was also injured as he "played in the bedroom" with a gun supervised by an adult, as well as a three-year-old girl who found a gun in her parent's house and accidentally shot herself.

NBC Chicago reported on Sunday, citing the police, that a total of 34 people had been shot and eight of them were killed over the Memorial Day weekend.

