UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Chile Wildfires Surpasses 20 - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Death Toll From Chile Wildfires Surpasses 20 - Interior Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The death toll from wildfires raging in south-central Chile has gone up to 22, while over 500 people have been injured, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.

"554 people were injured, 16 of them are in serious condition...

22 people have died," Toha told journalists on Saturday, as broadcast by Chile's disaster management authority on social media.

On Friday, Chile's disaster agency Senapred announced that at least 13 people had died amid forest fires razing through several regions, including Biobio, Nuble and La Araucania.

There are currently 251 wildfires raging in Chile, of which 76 have appeared in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Minister Social Media Died Chile From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

8 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

8 hours ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

8 hours ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

8 hours ago
 Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

8 hours ago
 President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barriste ..

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seek ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.