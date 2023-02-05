Death Toll From Chile Wildfires Surpasses 20 - Interior Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The death toll from wildfires raging in south-central Chile has gone up to 22, while over 500 people have been injured, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.

"554 people were injured, 16 of them are in serious condition...

22 people have died," Toha told journalists on Saturday, as broadcast by Chile's disaster management authority on social media.

On Friday, Chile's disaster agency Senapred announced that at least 13 people had died amid forest fires razing through several regions, including Biobio, Nuble and La Araucania.

There are currently 251 wildfires raging in Chile, of which 76 have appeared in the past 24 hours.