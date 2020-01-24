UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From China's Coronavirus Reaches 25, Number Of Cases Rises To 830 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 06:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The number of people, who died from the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus, has risen to 25, with the number of confirmed cases having reached 830, China's National Health Commission said on Friday.

"The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in 29 Chinese provinces (municipalities, autonomous regions) has reached 830, 25 people have died," the commission said in a statement. 

