Death Toll From Civil Unrest In Colombia Reaches 7 - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

Death Toll From Civil Unrest in Colombia Reaches 7 - Police

The death toll from the recent civil unrest in Colombia following the death of lawyer Javier Ordonez during an arrest has climbed to seven and 148 others are injured, deputy police chief Gustavo Moreno said on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The death toll from the recent civil unrest in Colombia following the death of lawyer Javier Ordonez during an arrest has climbed to seven and 148 others are injured, deputy police chief Gustavo Moreno said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo reportedly confirmed the death toll of five and offered a 50 million pesos ($13,500) reward for information about those linked to the killings. The Colombian police later announced at least 80 people injured, including 30 law enforcement officers.

"Ninety-three officers are injured, 87 of them in Bogota, three in Soacha, and five in Madrid.

Seven people have died, 55 injured, they have been hospitalized," Moreno told reporters.

Ordonez, 45, died in the capital of Bogota in the early hours of Wednesday after being repeatedly tasered by police officers, who tried to arrest him over violating coronavirus rules. The officers in question have since been suspended.

According to the victim's friends, the police officers arrived after they and Ordonez had left home to buy alcohol in violation of the quarantine.

Protests soon emerged in Bogota and other Colombian cities, escalating into clashes with law enforcement officers and attacks on police stations.

