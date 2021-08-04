UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Civil Unrest In South Africa's Phoenix Climbs To 36 - Police Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Death Toll From Civil Unrest in South Africa's Phoenix Climbs to 36 - Police Minister

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The death toll from the ethnic riots in the South African town of Phoenix in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 36, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

With the onset of protests over the incarceration of ex-President Jacob Zuma, relations between the town's African population and representatives of the Indian community are reported to have sharply deteriorated. Indians organized self-defense units that allegedly blocked the entry of black Africans into the town center and, in some cases, used violence against them.

"The events in Phoenix, which I've outlined, claimed the lives of 36 people," Cele said at a press conference.

The minister mentioned that of the dead, 30 were gunned down, two were burnt to death, one was stabbed, one was run over and another two succumbed to stabbing injuries.

The investigations into the killings resulted in more than 20 suspects being arrested so far, the official said.

Phoenix was created as a workers' settlement on a sugarcane farm. In 1904, Mahatma Gandhi, then living in Durban, founded the Phoenix settlement, near the border with today's city. With the Group Territories Act of 1950, Phoenix was reserved for Indians. They now make up 85% of its population.

Related Topics

India Dead Riots Police Durban Phoenix Border From

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

1 hour ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

2 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

44 minutes ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

44 minutes ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.