Death Toll From Civil Unrest In Southern Kazakhstan Rises To 10 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:20 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The death toll from civil unrest in Kazakhstan's southern district of Korday has risen to 10 people, Khabar 24 tv channel reported.

The mass brawl erupted in Korday on Friday evening turning into civil unrest which resulted in multiple people dead, 40 injured, and almost 50 detained.

Following the incident, President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev has ordered to create a government commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev. According to Information Minister Dauren Abayev, the civil unrest was caused by a domestic conflict, which some instigators tried to turn into an inter-ethnic one.

According to the TV channel, one of the injured passed away on Saturday, and another one was reported dead on Sunday, bringing the death toll up to 10 people.

President Toqayev has already assured that the situation in the district has become stable.

