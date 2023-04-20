Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Exceeds 600 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The death toll as a result of the fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has exceeded 600, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Sudan's Health Ministry.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Earlier in the day, the UN's World Health Organization said that 330 people had been killed and more than 3,200 injured since fighting began.