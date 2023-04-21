Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Rises to 413, Over 3,500 Injured - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The death toll as a result of armed clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has risen to 413, and more than 3,500 others have been injured, World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Margaret Harris said on Friday.

During a weekly UN briefing in Geneva, the WHO spokeswoman said that to date, the death toll stands at 413, while the number of those injured has risen to 3,551.

Last week, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Earlier on Friday, the RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT).