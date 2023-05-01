Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Rises to 436, Over 2,175 Civilians Injured - Doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The number of civilians killed since the outbreak of armed clashes in Sudan has risen to 436, while 2,175 civilians have been injured, the Sudan Doctors Trade Union (SDTU) said on Monday.

"The number of civilian deaths has increased to 436 since the beginning of the clashes, and (the number of) injuries among civilians to 2,175," the SDTU said on social media.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

Over the weekend, the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group announced the extension of the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

However, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

On Saturday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the parties to the conflict had chosen their representatives for talks, which will likely be held in the city of Juba in South Sudan.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the regular army and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet.