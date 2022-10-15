Death Toll From Coal Mine Blast in Turkey Rises to 25 - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The death toll from the explosion at a coal mine in northern Turkey now stands at 25, the authorities in the province of Bartin, where the accident occurred on Friday, said.

"The death toll is 25 people," the Bartin authorities said on social media.

Late on Friday night, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 22 people died and 17 others were injured as a result of the explosion that took place at the Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine.