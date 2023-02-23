Death Toll From Coal Mine Collapse in China Rises to 4 - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The death toll from a coal mine collapse in the Alxa League prefecture located in China's autonomous region of Inner Mongolia has risen to four people, while six others have been confirmed injured, the state-run China Central Television reported on Thursday.

A major collapse occurred at the coal mine at around 09:00 GMT on Wednesday, trapping the workers and equipment under the rubble, media reported. The initial death toll stood at two people.

China Central Television reported that 49 people were still considered missing.

As many as 300 rescuers, 60 fire trucks and six dogs are currently working at the incident site, the report said.