UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Coal Mine Collapse In China Rises To 4 - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Death Toll From Coal Mine Collapse in China Rises to 4 - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The death toll from a coal mine collapse in the Alxa League prefecture located in China's autonomous region of Inner Mongolia has risen to four people, while six others have been confirmed injured, the state-run China Central Television reported on Thursday.

A major collapse occurred at the coal mine at around 09:00 GMT on Wednesday, trapping the workers and equipment under the rubble, media reported. The initial death toll stood at two people.

China Central Television reported that 49 people were still considered missing.

As many as 300 rescuers, 60 fire trucks and six dogs are currently working at the incident site, the report said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Mongolia SITE Media TV From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

45 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.