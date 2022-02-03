UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Cocaine Poisoning In Argentina Rises To 20 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 01:18 PM

The death toll from consuming poisoned cocaine in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires has risen to 20 and 74 people have been hospitalized, the TN broadcaster reported on Wednesday

The death toll was 16 in the latest reports from the city of Hurlingham and the county of Tres de Febrero in the early hours of Thursday.

The Argentine Health Ministry has reportedly formed a special committee to monitor new cases of poisoning in the country. Experts are trying to determine the substance mixed with the cocaine. The authorities do not exclude that it could contain rat poison, the media said.

Security Minister of Buenos Aires Sergio Berni urged people who had bought cocaine within the last 24 hours to throw it away.

The Argentine police have launched an investigation into the incident. Law enforcers warn that more "highly toxic" drugs have been circulating in the region.

