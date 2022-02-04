UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Cocaine Poisoning In Argentina Rises To 23 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 05:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The death toll from consuming poisoned cocaine in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires has risen to 23 and 84 people have been hospitalized, the TN broadcaster reported on late Thursday.

The Argentine Health Ministry has reportedly formed a special committee to monitor new cases of poisoning in the country.

Experts are trying to determine the substance mixed with cocaine. The authorities reportedly do not exclude that it could contain rat poison.

Security Minister of Buenos Aires Sergio Berni urged people who had bought cocaine within the last 24 hours to throw it away.

The Argentine police have launched an investigation into the incident, with several suspects having already been detained.  

