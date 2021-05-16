UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Collapse In Israeli Synagogue Rises To 2 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The collapse of overcrowded bleachers during a mass prayer in a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev has resulted in the death of two people, the Maariv daily said on Sunday.

Six people among the injured are in critical state, according to the report.

According to Israel's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA), more than 130 people were evacuated from the damaged building with injuries of varying severity.

