UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Collision Between Truck, Bus In Guatemala Rises To 22 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 02:40 AM

Death Toll From Collision Between Truck, Bus in Guatemala Rises to 22 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The number of casualties from the collision between a truck and a bus on Saturday in the Zacapa department of Guatemala rose to 22 people, with eight minors among the dead, media reported.

According to the Prensa Libre newspaper, the accident took place at about 09:20 GMT on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the newspaper reported that 16 people died in the fatal incident.

According to the preliminary data, the accident occurred as a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a bus with more than 55 passengers on board.

The Guatemalan prosecutor's office said on Twitter that both drivers involved in the accident were detained.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales offered his condolences to the families of the victims on his official Twitter account.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Twitter Driver Vehicle Died Zacapa Guatemala Media From

Recent Stories

Five-Star Nadal reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

3 hours ago

India now being named as extremist state globally: ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohamed Al Mur ..

3 hours ago

Ancelotti, Arteta suffer Everton's Arsenal stalema ..

3 hours ago

Messi shines in sparkling Barcelona Christmas stro ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.