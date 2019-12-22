Death Toll From Collision Between Truck, Bus in Guatemala Rises to 22 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The number of casualties from the collision between a truck and a bus on Saturday in the Zacapa department of Guatemala rose to 22 people, with eight minors among the dead, media reported.

According to the Prensa Libre newspaper, the accident took place at about 09:20 GMT on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the newspaper reported that 16 people died in the fatal incident.

According to the preliminary data, the accident occurred as a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a bus with more than 55 passengers on board.

The Guatemalan prosecutor's office said on Twitter that both drivers involved in the accident were detained.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales offered his condolences to the families of the victims on his official Twitter account.