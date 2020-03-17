UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus Climbs To 988

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 988

The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 988, local media reported on Tuesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 988, local media reported on Tuesday. Authorities said 135 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,178 new cases have emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,169, Iran's state tv network quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

A total of 5,389 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, Jahanpour added. The first case of the coronavirus in the country was confirmed in Qom province on Feb. 19.

Turkey, which has 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus, closed its land borders and suspended air travel to Iran last month. Besides China, Italy and South Korea, Iran is among the worst-affected countries since the outbreak of the disease last December.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutions, calling off sports events and banning government officials from leaving the country.

The disease, known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 183,500 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,100, while more than 79,900 have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers. The current number of active cases is more than 96,500, with 94% in mild condition and 6% in critical condition.

Related Topics

World Sports Iran Education China Died Wuhan Qom Tehran Italy South Korea December Media TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

30 minutes ago

UK advises citizens against 'all non-essential' fo ..

56 seconds ago

Japanese, US Finance Chief Discuss Response to COV ..

57 seconds ago

Russia's Online Retailers, Streaming Services Embr ..

59 seconds ago

Eight dacoit gangs busted; 28 arrested in Rawalpin ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks traders to ensu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.