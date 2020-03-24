UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus In Brazil Rises To 34, Over 1,800 Infected - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in Brazil Rises to 34, Over 1,800 Infected - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased to 34, over 1,800 people are infected, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"As of March 23, a total of 1,891 cases were confirmed, 34 died," the ministry said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 14,500 people have died.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Brazil March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passen ..

6 hours ago

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

9 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

9 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

9 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.