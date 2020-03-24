Death Toll From Coronavirus in Brazil Rises to 34, Over 1,800 Infected - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased to 34, over 1,800 people are infected, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"As of March 23, a total of 1,891 cases were confirmed, 34 died," the ministry said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 14,500 people have died.