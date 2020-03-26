Death Toll From Coronavirus in Brazil Rises to 57, Over 2,400 Infected - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil has increased from 46 to 57 within the past 24 hours, while over 2,400 people are infected, the country's Health Ministry said.

"As many as 2,433 cases [of COVID-19] and 57 fatalities have been confirmed, the fatality rate stands at 2.

4 percent," Secretary of the Health Ministry Wanderson Oliveira said in a press conference.

The World Health Organization declared on March 11 the outbreak of the coronavirus disease a pandemic.

According to John Hopkins University, more than 460,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with over 21,100 fatalities.