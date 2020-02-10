UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in China Surpasses 900 - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The death toll from the new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, has gone up to 908 in China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 40,171 according to the country's National Health Commission.

The latest figures from the commission show that 3,281 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 35,982 who are currently being treated for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, 6,484 are in grave condition.

Earlier, the local Hubei health commission said that the death toll from the new coronavirus in the province stood at 871, while 1,795 people have recovered in the province.

A total of 29,631 coronavirus cases have been registered in Hubei Province.

In the city of Wuhan, where the current coronavirus outbreak started in December, over 1,900 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,618 new cases have been registered in Hubei Province as a whole in the past 24 hours.

