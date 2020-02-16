UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In China Surpasses 1,660 - Health Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in China Surpasses 1,660 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 1,665 in China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 68,500 according to the country's National Health Commission.

The latest figures from the commission show that 9,419 people have recovered from the disease. Of the 57,416 who are currently being treated for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, 11,272 are in grave condition.

Earlier, the local Hubei health commission said that the death toll from the new coronavirus in the province stood at 1,596, while 5,623 people have recovered in the province, where the current coronavirus outbreak began in December.

