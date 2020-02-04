Death Toll From Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises To 414 - Regional Authorities
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The death toll from the new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei has risen to 414, the number of people infected with the virus has reached 13,522, the regional health committee said.
On February 3, the local authorities identified 64 new deaths and 2,345 new cases of the infection.