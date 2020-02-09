MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The new coronavirus has taken the lives of 780 people in the Chinese province of Hubei, regional health authorities report, saying that the total number of people infected with the virus in Hubei has surpassed 27,000.

Over 1,400 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital in Hubei Province, according to the latest update from the local health commission.

In the city of Wuhan, where the current coronavirus outbreak started in December, over 1,370 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,147 new cases have been registered in Hubei Province as a whole in the past 24 hours.