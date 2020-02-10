(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus infection in the Chinese province of Hubei has gone up to 871, regional health authorities report, saying that the total number of people infected with the virus in Hubei has surpassed 29,000.

According to the latest update from the local health commission, 1,795 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital in Hubei Province, where a total of 29,631 coronavirus cases have been registered.

In the city of Wuhan, where the current coronavirus outbreak started in December, over 1,900 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,618 new cases have been registered in Hubei Province as a whole in the past 24 hours.