Death Toll From Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises By 22% To 1,310 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen by 242 to 1,310 within the past 24 hours, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of infected people has increased from 33,366 to 48,206, or by 44 percent.

Over 3,400 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

