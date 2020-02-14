UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises By 116 People - Authorities

Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises by 116 People - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen by 116 to 1,426 within the past 24 hours, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of infected people has increased to 51,986.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

