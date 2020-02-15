(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen by 139 to 1,457 within the past 24 hours, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

Within the same period of time, the number of infected people has increased by 2,420 to 54,406.

More than 4,700 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.