UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Rises To 1,457 People - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Rises to 1,457 People - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen by 139 to 1,457 within the past 24 hours, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

Within the same period of time, the number of infected people has increased by 2,420 to 54,406.

More than 4,700 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan Same January December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

4 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

5 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

5 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

5 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.