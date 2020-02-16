UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Approaching 1,600 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Approaching 1,600 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Chinese province of Hubei has gone up to 1,596, regional health authorities report, saying that the total number of people infected with the virus in Hubei has surpassed 56,200.

According to the latest update from the Hubei health commission, 5,623 people have recovered from the disease in Hubei Province. A total of 1,843 new cases have been registered in the province in the past 24 hours.

