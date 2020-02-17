MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Chinese province of Hubei has gone up to 1,696, regional health authorities report, with 100 new deaths having occurred in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with the virus in Hubei has surpassed 58,180 according to the latest update from the Hubei health commission. Over 6,630 people have recovered from the disease in Hubei Province, with over 1,000 people having recovered in the past 24 hours.