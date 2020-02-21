UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Coronavirus In China's Hubei Province Reaches 2,144 People - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:50 AM

Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Reaches 2,144 People - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen by 115 to 2,144 within the past 24 hours, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 411 to 62,422, while the number of people discharged from hospitals by 1,451 to 11,788.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan Same January December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

4 hours ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

5 hours ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.