MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The number of people, who died of a new coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei, has risen by 115 to 2,144 within the past 24 hours, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 411 to 62,422, while the number of people discharged from hospitals by 1,451 to 11,788.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.